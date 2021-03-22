VIG Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, VIG has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $7,075.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.93 or 0.06503991 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002976 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 832,199,926 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

