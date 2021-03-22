Woodcoin Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $750,523.65 and approximately $93,470.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

