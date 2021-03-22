PAC Global 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 111.8% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $199.67 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,239,573,783 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

