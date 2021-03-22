0Chain Price Tops $0.87 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001515 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $42.29 million and $911,719.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00031596 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

