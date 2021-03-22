Critical Survey: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ)

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ingevity has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESP Resources has a beta of 5.71, indicating that its share price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ingevity and ESP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 15.05% 35.71% 8.67% ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ingevity and ESP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 3 3 0 2.50 ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingevity presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Ingevity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingevity and ESP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.29 billion 2.50 $183.70 million $4.93 15.28 ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ingevity beats ESP Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process and caprolactone monomers. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising pavement preservation, pavement adhesion promotion, and warm mix paving; oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream application chemicals; printing inks, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants, and industrial intermediates; and coatings, resins, elastomers, and bio-plastics. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

