-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.06). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPRX. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. 3,506,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

