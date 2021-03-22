e-Gulden Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 128.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 115.9% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $3.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.00339282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,856 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,557 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

