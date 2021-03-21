Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $1.18 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

