Paparazzi Market Cap Reaches $15,356.82 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $15,356.82 and $257.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars.

