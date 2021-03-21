DPRating (RATING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. DPRating has a market cap of $543,692.12 and approximately $5.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

