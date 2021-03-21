Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

CAG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,733,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 212,859 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,062,000 after buying an additional 313,178 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

