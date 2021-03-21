Callisto Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $240,538.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $240,538.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.23 or 0.03108656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020726 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

