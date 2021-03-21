DePay Reaches Market Cap of $10.29 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. DePay has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $19,646.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00005955 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00463605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00063470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00138812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.62 or 0.00727801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

