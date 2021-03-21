Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce $217.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $229.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $830.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $851.22 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 1,096,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 52.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

