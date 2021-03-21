Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $95.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $95.50 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $104.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $450.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $452.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.75 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 260,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $894.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.