TERA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $159,913.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $159,913.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TERAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.