Selfkey Tops One Day Volume of $69.46 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Selfkey has a market cap of $100.29 million and approximately $69.46 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00647619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,168,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

