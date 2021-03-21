Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00712325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

