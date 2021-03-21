TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $14.91 million and $1.61 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 94.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 111.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,099,678,954 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

