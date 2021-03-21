$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $58.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.20 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

WASH stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 360,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

