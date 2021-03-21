$616.84 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $616.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.57 million to $629.10 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $604.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

