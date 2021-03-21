TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $47.12 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,337,491,511 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

