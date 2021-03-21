CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $23.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $24.81 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $26.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $96.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 593,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,452. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

