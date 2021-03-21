$502.57 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $502.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.55 million and the highest is $538.27 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $573.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.65. 2,596,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

