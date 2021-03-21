REPO Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. REPO has a market cap of $2.88 million and $152,936.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00461692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00138835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REPOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.