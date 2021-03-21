Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $86,137.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00461692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00138835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

