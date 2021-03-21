NIX Market Cap Hits $18.93 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, NIX has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $110,624.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,761.96 or 0.03109721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00338675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.68 or 0.00911900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.00408451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00351635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00257087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020740 BTC.

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,950,626 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

