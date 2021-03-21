Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after buying an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $33.88. 7,337,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,048. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

