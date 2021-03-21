Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $5.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $22.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $23.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $27.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,480,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.23. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $198.52 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

