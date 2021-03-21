Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $407.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.60 million. Koppers reported sales of $401.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,051,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at $4,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after buying an additional 189,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 221.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koppers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

KOP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 380,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,695. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

