Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Capri reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $38,564,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $79,072,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 221,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

