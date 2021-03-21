Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $590,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $2.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.59. 436,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

