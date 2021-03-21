ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 19.5% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ZEON has a market cap of $24.01 million and $2.63 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00050928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.00644088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023586 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars.

