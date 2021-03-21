Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $235.94

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,272. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -121.04, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $262.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

