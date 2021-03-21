$48.94 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post $48.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the lowest is $47.40 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $205.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

AMAL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 179,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,916. The firm has a market cap of $544.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

