Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,262.73 ($29.56).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down GBX 85 ($1.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,140 ($27.96). 1,133,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,395.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,321.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.