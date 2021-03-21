Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 2,764,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,517. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

