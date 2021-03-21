BlackCoin (BLK) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.06 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011472 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,553,671 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.