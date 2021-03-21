On.Live (ONL) Tops One Day Volume of $421.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. On.Live has a total market cap of $724,195.78 and approximately $421.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, On.Live has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

