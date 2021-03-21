Cipher Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Cipher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $67,210.64 and approximately $186,303.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00078729 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002623 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000797 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

