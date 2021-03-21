Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Tops One Day Volume of $1,055.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 111.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $303,262.78 and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 597.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

