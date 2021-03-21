Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
