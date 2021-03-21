Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 156,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,899. The company has a market cap of $666.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.