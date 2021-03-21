Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.81. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.44. 603,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.72. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

