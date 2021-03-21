Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

BEDU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 79,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

