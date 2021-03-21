KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.05 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $400.16 million and $14.05 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00008708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

