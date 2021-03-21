89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,930. The firm has a market cap of $498.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. 89bio has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

