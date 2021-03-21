Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PROSY shares. ING Group started coverage on Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 692,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,257. Prosus has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.