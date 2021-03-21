Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HCXLF remained flat at $$11.61 during trading hours on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.