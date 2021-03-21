Transcodium (TNS) One Day Volume Hits $701.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Transcodium has a market cap of $147,932.01 and approximately $701.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 78.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00645361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00068758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

