Handshake (HNS) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $120.78 million and $395,172.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.51 or 0.03111495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00341654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.65 or 0.00916022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00404220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00351762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00258413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020879 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 363,205,580 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

